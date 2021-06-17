Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 370.16, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.