Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,503 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of CyberArk Software worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CYBR opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.25 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.