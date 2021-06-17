Select Asset Management & Trust Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Select Asset Management & Trust reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $8.23 on Thursday, reaching $2,522.16. 40,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,537.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,369.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

