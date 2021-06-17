SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

