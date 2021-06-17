SharedStake (SGT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, SharedStake has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $390,460.18 and approximately $8,019.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00180134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00913726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.91 or 0.99933399 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

