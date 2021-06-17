Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 5,356 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

