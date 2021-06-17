Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 122,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,950. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

