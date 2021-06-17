Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declines By 29.5%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $414,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,452,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,305,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,964 shares of company stock worth $3,105,902 in the last 90 days. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

