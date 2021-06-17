Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 15.6%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AIRT stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Air T has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58.

Get Air T alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.