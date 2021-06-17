Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 15.6%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AIRT stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Air T has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.