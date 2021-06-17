Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Rises By 50.0%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

APNHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.