Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Grows By 46.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

