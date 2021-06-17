Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rises By 41.7%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.