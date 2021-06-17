Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Rises By 31.0%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE BLW traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 60,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,916. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

