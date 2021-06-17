Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Grows By 50.9%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the May 13th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEU opened at $3.11 on Thursday. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

