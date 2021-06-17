Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Grows By 32.3%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 265,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.50.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.