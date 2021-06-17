Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Drops By 19.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Shares of FINGF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18. Finning International has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

