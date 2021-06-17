Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Increases By 32.4%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FLEX LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.55. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

