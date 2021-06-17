Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Increases By 50.0%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

