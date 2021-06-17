Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Drops By 27.1%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 318,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 696,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE HZON remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 162,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,758. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $19,380,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $163,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $6,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.