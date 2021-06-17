Short Interest in HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Increases By 29.1%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,350,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 18,080,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
HMBL opened at $1.32 on Thursday. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.
About HUMBL
