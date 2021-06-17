Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 15.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

