Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rises By 23.1%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 264,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.73. 88,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after buying an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,133,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.