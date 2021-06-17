Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Increases By 35.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,711.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 4,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

