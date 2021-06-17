Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Declines By 30.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 13th total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

