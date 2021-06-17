Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Expands By 49.0%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PPRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

PPRUY opened at $90.10 on Thursday. Kering has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

