Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Drops By 32.8%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of LDSCY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

