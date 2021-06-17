Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 30.8%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83. LIXIL has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $60.46.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

