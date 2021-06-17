Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 30.8%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83. LIXIL has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $60.46.
About LIXIL
