Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Declines By 20.9%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTTWF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Metro in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $$12.42 during midday trading on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

