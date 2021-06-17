Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Increases By 43.9%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 13th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $5.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
