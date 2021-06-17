Short Interest in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Rises By 28.6%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.48. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.64.
Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Millendo Therapeutics
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.