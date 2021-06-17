Short Interest in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Rises By 28.6%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.48. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

