Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Expands By 31.7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

MINISO Group stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 433,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

