Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Increases By 43.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 325,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $15.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,366,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,815,000 after buying an additional 3,150,039 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $7,127,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,236,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after buying an additional 388,303 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,077,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 369,138 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $4,382,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

