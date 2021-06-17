Short Interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Rises By 45.3%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OMF stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,207. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.