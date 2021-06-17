Short Interest in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Decreases By 27.2%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,960,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 13th total of 79,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 115,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

