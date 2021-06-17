Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Grows By 50.0%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PACV opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.