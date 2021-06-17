Short Interest in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expands By 21.7%

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 2,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.