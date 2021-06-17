Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Expands By 54.2%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 13th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PPBT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

