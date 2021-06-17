Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Drops By 18.7%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RYAM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 629,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,191. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a P/E ratio of -178.71 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

