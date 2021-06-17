Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Decreases By 26.2%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PERS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 67,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.89%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.