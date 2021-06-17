Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases By 40.5%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 930,700 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 13th total of 662,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TGLS opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.