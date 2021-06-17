Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Declines By 16.7%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 537,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,669. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.