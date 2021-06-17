Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Rises By 39.5%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 310.0 days.

OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. Ushio has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on Ushio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

