Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declines By 27.3%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.