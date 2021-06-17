Short Interest in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Drops By 18.8%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VMAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Vistas Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

