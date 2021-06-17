Short Interest in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Decreases By 27.9%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $32.93. 342,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.