Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Decreases By 17.1%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 13th total of 986,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAO traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 21,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23. Youdao has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

