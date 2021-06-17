Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as low as C$3.95. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 54,349 shares.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The company has a market cap of C$668.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

