Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $26.05

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $28.31. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 25 shares.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $805.03 million and a P/E ratio of -67.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

