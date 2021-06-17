Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $26.05

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $28.31. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 25 shares.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $805.03 million and a P/E ratio of -67.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.