Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

