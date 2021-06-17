Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,029. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

